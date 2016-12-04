With direct input from hardcore anglers, the #1 best-selling Crestliner model is now our most complete lineup of potent and capable aluminum fishing boats. Every all-new 2019 Fish Hawk model is built to fish hard with class-leading power and pinpoint precision season after season, year after year. Welcome to a new flagship fishing experience with Crestliner and the redesigned Fish Hawk family. Get more of everything you demand on the water in any 2019 Fish Hawk model, including the all-new 1650 Fish Hawk, which joins the 1650 SE to give you a choice between two capable 16-foot models.
Big Mercury power comes standard across the new Fish Hawk lineup.
Paired with Crestliner’s legendary durability and stability, owners benefit from a potent combination of increased driver control and performance.
We built more of what anglers love into the redesigned Fish Hawk, with features like:
The new Fish Hawks take comfort to a new level with features every passenger can benefit from, like:
The 2019 Fish Hawk Family models are built to last, and be passed down from one generation of anglers to the next. The heart of every Crestliner boat is built with premium materials by skilled craftsmen. Our legendary all-welded hull is created with thick, high-quality aluminum using a meticulous welding process to deliver a durable, long-lasting and top-performing boat.
The brand new 1650 Fish Hawk model features the newly refined touches of its larger siblings and it’s rated for 115 HP, delivering maximum fishing performance and fishability. Our top-selling 1650 SE (Standard Edition) is also available in the 2019 lineup with the trusted features that made it a proven-fishing machine.
Not all features apply to every Fish Hawk model.