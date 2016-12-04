Crestliner Aluminum Fishing Boats. Forged with Strength. Defined by Durability.

YOU ASKED. WE OVER-DELIVERED.

With direct input from hardcore anglers, the #1 best-selling Crestliner model is now our most complete lineup of potent and capable aluminum fishing boats. Every all-new 2019 Fish Hawk model is built to fish hard with class-leading power and pinpoint precision season after season, year after year. Welcome to a new flagship fishing experience with Crestliner and the redesigned Fish Hawk family. Get more of everything you demand on the water in any 2019 Fish Hawk model, including the all-new 1650 Fish Hawk, which joins the 1650 SE to give you a choice between two capable 16-foot models.

The New Fish Hawk Family

MORE INDUSTRY-LEADING MERCURY POWER

Big Mercury power comes standard across the new Fish Hawk lineup.

  • 1950 - Rated for 225 HP
  • 1850 - Now rated for 200 HP
  • 1750 - Now rated for 150 HP
  • 1650 - Rated for 115 HP
  • 1650 SE - Rated for 90 HP

Paired with Crestliner’s legendary durability and stability, owners benefit from a potent combination of increased driver control and performance.

MORE ADVANCED FISHING FEATURES

We built more of what anglers love into the redesigned Fish Hawk, with features like:

  • Redesigned Sleek Feature-Rich Console
    • Space for Two Electronic Displays - 9" & 12"
    • Illuminated Toggle Switches
    • Multifunction Gauges
    • Two Drink Holders
    • 12V Power Outlet
  • Dual Livewells - Bow and Stern
  • Class-Leading Center Rod Storage Capacity
MORE COMFORTABLE FROM EVERY ANGLE

The new Fish Hawks take comfort to a new level with features every passenger can benefit from, like:

  • New optional Stern Jump Seats that add passenger comfort and fold down when not in use to become part of the stern casting deck.
  • An extra 3” in length for the 1750 and 1850 models to maximize comfort.
  • Multiple Configurations to choose from to fit your specific needs.

MORE LEGENDARY DURABILITY

The 2019 Fish Hawk Family models are built to last, and be passed down from one generation of anglers to the next. The heart of every Crestliner boat is built with premium materials by skilled craftsmen. Our legendary all-welded hull is created with thick, high-quality aluminum using a meticulous welding process to deliver a durable, long-lasting and top-performing boat.

THE NEW 1650 FISH HAWK
FISHES HARD. OWNS EASY.

The brand new 1650 Fish Hawk model features the newly refined touches of its larger siblings and it’s rated for 115 HP, delivering maximum fishing performance and fishability. Our top-selling 1650 SE (Standard Edition) is also available in the 2019 lineup with the trusted features that made it a proven-fishing machine.

Not all features apply to every Fish Hawk model.

1950 Fish Hawk

Multispecies

1950 Fish Hawk

19' 6"

7

150-225

1850 Fish Hawk

Multispecies

1850 Fish Hawk

18' 9"

6

115-200

1750 Fish Hawk

Multispecies

1750 Fish Hawk

17' 9"

6

90-150

1650 Fish Hawk

Multispecies

1650 Fish Hawk

16' 9"

6

90-115

1650 Fish Hawk SE

Multispecies

1650 Fish Hawk SE

16' 9"

6

50-90

